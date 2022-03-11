Steelo Brim Taps Arin Ray & Buddy For Features On "My Love"

Steelo Brim is back again, and this time, he's tapped Arin Ray and Buddy to appear on his latest single, called "My Love." The three-minute and 16-second long joint follows the Chicago native's debut, "Uncle Elroy," on which he also linked up with Arin, as well as Fabolous.

Shortly after, the multihyphenate delivered a solo single called "Actin' Out," which has only pulled more eyes toward him as he continues to launch headfirst into his career as an MC.

"'My Love’ feels like summertime Chi, backyard BBQ, new hair cut, fresh fade, windows down and block club party all mixed in one. It's every bit of Black familiarity during the summer months that brings you instant feelings of nostalgia," SB said of his new single.

"Heard this beat from Rob Holladay and knew it was GONE! If I could be anything in life, it would be an R&B crooner lol. Since I can’t sing to save my life, I had to shift to an Arin Ray and an Avant sample. But I started writing to this record as soon as I pressed play and happy I did. Been a fan of Buddy for a while so my dawg MixedByAli connected us and I think we did a pretty good record."

"This beat is so good! LOVE this song," one YouTube user wrote, praising the 33-year-old comedian's latest arrival. "A hit," someone else chimed in, adding "that boi Steelo versatile," continuing the list of comments commending the TV personality on his impressive creative range.

Stream Steelo Brim's "My Love" featuring Buddy and Arin Ray below, and let us know what you think of the song's accompanying visual in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ok, BBQ chicken, chillin'

Smokin' while I'm sippin', n*ggas watchin' how I'm livin'

Women in the kitchen, cookin'

Can't wait my dog to make it out of Central bookings