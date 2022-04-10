Ben Roethlisberger shared a heartfelt message for Dwayne Haskins on Twitter, Saturday night, after the 24-year-old Steelers quarterback died in a car accident in South Florida. Roethlisberger and Haskins were teammates in 2021.

“I only had the privilege to know D-Hask for a short time, but in that time I got to meet a young man that didn’t seem to ever have a bad day. He came to work everyday with a smile on his face and energy and love in his heart,” Roethlisberger wrote in a statement shared on Twitter.



Nick Cammett / Getty Images

Roethlisberger also reflected on a candid moment he shared with Haskins: “I’ll say it again just like I told you to your face, I still wish I could throw the ball like you!!”

Roethlisberger also shared prayers for Haskins's wife, Kalabrya, and the rest of his family, whom he is survived by.

Haskins was killed after being struck by a dump truck while attempting to cross Interstate 595. He was in South Florida to train with other Steelers players during the offseason.

Following Roethlisberger's retirement, Haskins was expected to compete for the starting job alongside Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky.

Check out Roethlisberger's full message for Haskins below.

