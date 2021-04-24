Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Justin Layne was arrested on Friday and it all started after the star was caught speeding in a 60 MPH zone. Layne was driving at around 89 MPH which is what prompted the cops to pull him over. Eventually, the Steelers player was placed in the back of a cop car and during that time, the police did a thorough search of his vehicle. That's when they ended up finding a Glock 9mm pistol, as well as a weed grinder.

From there, Layne was arrested for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle which just so happens to be a felony charge. The entire arrest was actually caught on camera and the whole clip was obtained by TMZ.

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

In the clip, Layne could be heard talking on the phone in a worrisome manner as he seemed convinced that he was about to get in trouble. For instance, at one point, he told his friend "I'm nervous as f***, bro. They about to get me [...] They might get me for the pistol, bro."

As it stands, the Steelers are looking into the situation although they have yet to say what they are planning to do with the DB. So far, Layne has spent two seasons with the team, and he has been a solid part of their defense.

Stay tuned for updates on this case as it is a developing story.

