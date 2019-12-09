Jarad Anthony Higgins, more commonly known as Juice WRLD, passed away on Sunday, December 8 at the young age of 21. According to reports, the Chicago-native suffered a seizure after landing at Chicago's Midway airport, following a flight from California.

Juice WRLD's fans, peers, athletes and others took to social media to share their condolences and fond memories in the hours after the tragic news was announced, including Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver, JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster posted a couple of videos on both of his instagram and twitter accounts on Sunday, as he described how Juice WRLD helped get him through some of the toughest moments in his life.

"I don’t even know where to start but this man got me through so much in life and the fact that he’s not here anymore kills me. My favorite artist man. Literally felt like yesterday when we were backstage talking about video games & you playing death row on a PSP. Forever gonna hold your music high brother. Thank you for all the great memories. Rest Easy King Juice. ❤️ #rip@juicewrld999"

