Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner and two coaches tested positive for COVID-19, Saturday, a day after the team's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens was postponed.

Julio Aguilar / Getty Images

The NFL's COVID-19 protocol dictates that Conner will miss at least 10 days unless he tests negative twice for the coronavirus before then. He will likely miss next Sunday's game against The Washington Football Team as well.

Second-year running back Benny Snell Jr. is expected to start in Conner's place.

Additionally, the team's special teams coach, Danny Smith, and quarterbacks coach Matt Canada have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Sunday's game.

Earlier this week, the Steelers and Ravens were originally scheduled to play on Thanksgiving, but the game was postponed after numerous players from both teams were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was among those to test positive for COVID-19.

The postponement of the matchup was far from the first NFL game to be postponed as a result of a coronavirus outbreak this season. In October, the league was forced to reschedule eight games after an outbreak of COVID-19 impacted several teams at once.

The Steelers and Ravens will now play on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 8:00 PM.

