The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly moving quickly in their Antonio Brown trade negotiations, and there's a belief that a deal will be completed sooner rather than later.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers have informed teams of their desire to move quickly and they're encouraging those teams to put together their best offer ASAP. Furthermore, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that teams have been told a deal is expected to be in place by Friday, March 8.

Among the teams in pursuit of Antonio Brown are the Oakland Raiders. Oakland has plenty of cap space and draft picks (including four of the top 35 picks in the 2019 NFL Draft) to put together an enticing offer. The San Francisco 49ers, whom Brown has publicly expressed a desire to play for, are another top candidate to land the 30-year old Pro Bowler.

Reasonably enough, the Steelers want to avoid trading the All Pro receiver within the division, meaning AFC North rivals - Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns - are most certainly out of the question, according to a report by ESPN.

Additionally, ESPN reports that Pittsburgh views the New England Patriots as a "no-trade zone." Preferably, the Steelers hope they can find a trade partner in the NFC, but they won't turn down a lucrative offer if it comes from a team such as the Raiders.

According to NFL.com, the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans are also in the mix as potential landing spots.