Actress Carol Sutton, known for her roles in Steel Magnolias, Queen Sugar, as well as appearing in episodes of Lovecraft Country and True Detective, died Friday as a result of complications from COVID-19.

Rachel Luna / Getty Images

The late actress was born and raised in New Orleans and had a profound impact on the local theater scene. Mayor LaToya Cantrell described her on Twitter as being “practically the Queen of New Orleans theater, having graced the stages across the city for decades."

"The world may recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV -- whether it's Treme or Claws, or Runaway Jury or Queen Sugar -- but we will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters, and the warm heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew in productions such as 4000 Miles and A Raisin in the Sun. May she rest in God's perfect peace," she added in a statement.

Queen Sugar creator Ava DuVernay also spoke about the late actress on Twitter: “On behalf of the QUEEN SUGAR family, we celebrate the life of the stellar Carol Sutton. It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage + screen to our show as Aunt Martha,” she tweeted. “May she rise and rest in peace and power.”

