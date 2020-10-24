mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

StaySolidRocky Embraces A Menacing Demeanor On "Demons"

Alexander Cole
October 24, 2020 09:30
Demons
StaySolidRocky

StaySolidRocky continues to prove his songwriting ability with "Demons."


Perhaps one of the more prominent emerging artists right now is none other than StaySolidRocky who went viral this year thanks to his hit song "Party Girl." HNHH did an interview with the artist just a few months ago, and it's clear that he is locked in and ready to continue building on his success. With his new track "Demons," the artist has certainly made good on that promise.

With this track, StaySolidRocky delivers some menacing lyrics that would have one thinking this could be a perfect track to match the Halloween vibes. As for the production, we have some nice lowkey synths underneath some trap drums. This sonic aesthetic fits Rocky's voice perfectly as he delivers a melodic yet steady flow.

Quotable Lyrics:

Demons in the dark, they in the dark, they in the dark, uh
Give 'em what they want, take what you want, just give it up, uh
How can I see them? I look around and I see blood, uh
I'ma keep my face, don't take my soul, I don't need love

