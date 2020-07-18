StaySolidRock Drops "Fallin'" Featuring Lil Uzi Vert & Big4Keezy

StaySolidRocky is ready to make an impact. The young artist just shared Fallin’, his debut EP, via Columbia Records. The 19-year-old uses autotune to croon about his environment and gives listeners a vivid depiction of struggle, love, joy, and pain. Lil Uzi Vert makes a guest appearance on the single "Party Girl," which has become Rocky's most popular track. Big4Keezy is the only other feature on this EP, which runs for 7 tracks.

StaySolidRocky has done some growing, musically, but Fallin' sounds like he still has some more growing to do. The project is a step in the right direction though, and highlights what should be a bright future for Rocky. Check out Fallin' and let us know what you think about the project below.

Fallin’ Track List

1. Party Girl Remix (ft. Lil Uzi Vert)

2.Viola

3. Party Girl

4. Rip N Runnin’ (ft. Big4Keezy)

5. Vacant Heart (ft. Big4Keezy)

6. Toxic

7. Soft Aggression