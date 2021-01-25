When it comes to the beefs of 2021, not even the most astute gamblers could have predicted the tension between Statik Selektah and Piers Morgan. True, Morgan is no stranger to drawing ire though his hot takes on pop culture, but Statik Selektah has by and large been a man of the people. To see him come out swinging at the controversial journalist is somewhat surprising, but it would appear that Morgan's comments about the late Larry King were a bridge too far for the Balancing Act producer.

Following Larry King's death on January 23rd, Piers Morgan shared a few words about the beloved television veteran, a mixed message that simultaneously praised and disrespected King's character. "Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer," wrote Morgan, a comment that prompted Statik to respond with a succinct "fuck you. how about that?"

In response, Morgan opted to play the I don't even know who you are card, replying to Statik with "who are you? How about that?" The response was enough to open the floodgates, and Statik took to his Instagram page to gear up for round two. "So this bitch ass @piersmorgan dissed Larry King on the day he died & decided he wanted the smoke with me... (this ain’t over)," warns Statik, much to the amusement of hip-hop followers like Killer Mike and Termanology. While it's unclear as to how far Statik intends to take this one, rest assured that Morgan is in for a handful; after all, hell hath no fury like a rap artist scorned.