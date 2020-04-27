Well here’s a pleasant surprise. Out of nowhere, NYC producer Statik Selektah decided to come through and drop a bomb on us in the form of a new Biggie verse. The NYC producer revealed the record on his Instagram page Sunday night, acknowledging that even the biggest Biggie stans probably don’t know this verse.

Over some sampled production from Statik, Biggie lays down his signature flow and delivers his story-tellin' rhymes, rapping “steps out the pad with a duffle bag, all the guns I had/ Sippin grandad, ‘bout to make these mamas sad” to kick off his verse. Released on his Audiomack, fans can listen to the unreleased verse (below).

The unreleased verse looks to have derived from creative director Joe Lyons, who will be putting on a special Biggie Smalls live show on Instagram on May 14th featuring some rare & unreleased verses & songs. “I’m excited to announce that on May 14th, here on #Instagramlive I will be doing a session of my most rare #biggiesmalls aka #notoriousbig demos and freestyles. I have one of the most complete collections of his #recordings that exists and I will be playing early versions that many people have never heard before. If you are a huge fan and collector of Biggie’s music you likely have heard most of these tracks, but tune in for a trip down memory lane to the early 90s when #nychiphop ruled,” he wrote. See below.