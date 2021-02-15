Statik Selektah Offers Instrumental Version Of "The Balancing Act"

With well over 25 years in the game, Statik Selektah continues to deliver top-tier rap music whenever he drops a mixtape or an album. In 2020, he unleashed The Balancing Act which included appearances from artists like Nas, Joey Bada$$, Conway, and many more. For anyone complaining about the state of hip-hop music, Statik Selektah has been releasing music to satisfy your palette.

This morning, Statik Selektah came through with a gift for his fans in the form of an instrumental album. With 16 songs in total, Statik wipes the vocals from each track on the project to allow fans to soak in his production in its purest form.

"Before this, I was with my daughter till eight-thirty or when she goes to bed, then I hit the studio, hit the club, the after-parties, the craziness, the nightlife," he explained in an interview with Kazi Magazine. "Then it started all again the next day bringing her to school and picking her up. It was the balancing act for me. This year, it’s just been 20 times more of a balancing act."