Statik Selektah Heats Things Up With "Play Around" Ft. Conway, Killer Mike, 2 Chainz, & Allan Kingdom

Next Friday (November 27), Statik Selektah is set to release his packed project The Balancing Act, and to hype it's arrival, the megaproducer has shared his fire single "Play Around." The track features vocals from Conway The Machine, Allan Kingdom, Killer Mike, and 2 Chainz. As usual, Selektah holds it down on a perfectly crafted production that is adorned with a barrage of bars.

Statik Selektah recently shared the tracklist for The Balancing Act and it's clear he's not messing around. Black Thought, Benny The Butcher, Paul Wall, Joey Bada$$, Dave East, Method Man, Nas, Haile Supreme, Bun B, Sean Price, Styles P, Jadakiss, and Gary Clark Jr. are just a few artists who make an appearance on the project. Keep an ear out for more from Selektah as the release date inches closer, but in the meantime, stream "Play Around" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Crucified, n*ggas thought I died, I'm back, I'm Jesus (I'm Jesus)

Got crack in the back, got gas in the pack, got pills for the addict (Addict)

I'm a Rolex, rockin' the AP, I lost the Pateks (Pateks)

Street politics, sold white dope right in front of your house (Your house)