Statik Selektah Enlists All-Star Lineup For New Single "Keep It Moving"

Statik Selektah released the first single ahead of his upcoming album The Balancing Act, which is slated to feature appearances from Dave East, Method Man, Griselda, and 2 Chainz.

He came out swinging with "Keep It Moving," enlisting verses from Joey Bada$$ and Nas, who bless Selektah's joyful beat with classic New York bars. It also marks the first time the two rappers have been on a song together, bridging the gap between two generations of NYC hip hop.

With additional instrumentation from Texas guitarist Gary Clark, Jr, the track feels like a cross between the most musical moments in church and a block party freestyle.

Check out "Keep It Moving" below and share your thoughts with us in the comments. Will you be looking out for The Balancing Act?

Quotable Lyrics

Possessed by Marcus Garvey, the vessel, the body

Ancestors inside me, I'm starting the insurrection

The pope's blessings upon me couldn't even calm me, protection

Come from prayers, my question, why they try to play us? I'm guessing

It's cause I call fundamentals, they might offend you

And when I wore my fatigues, what I got into

On the corner, had power, was a trapping shorty

Making plays every hour, I did it for the glory