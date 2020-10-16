mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Statik Selektah Enlists All-Star Lineup For New Single "Keep It Moving"

Dre D.
October 16, 2020 13:07
Keep It Moving
Statik Selektah Feat. Joey Bada$$, Nas & Gary Clark Jr.

Statik Selektah recruits two of New York City's finest for a brand new loosie.


Statik Selektah released the first single ahead of his upcoming album The Balancing Act, which is slated to feature appearances from Dave East, Method Man, Griselda, and 2 Chainz.

He came out swinging with "Keep It Moving," enlisting verses from Joey Bada$$ and Nas, who bless Selektah's joyful beat with classic New York bars. It also marks the first time the two rappers have been on a song together, bridging the gap between two generations of NYC hip hop. 

With additional instrumentation from Texas guitarist Gary Clark, Jr, the track feels like a cross between the most musical moments in church and a block party freestyle.

Check out "Keep It Moving" below and share your thoughts with us in the comments. Will you be looking out for The Balancing Act?

Quotable Lyrics

Possessed by Marcus Garvey, the vessel, the body
Ancestors inside me, I'm starting the insurrection
The pope's blessings upon me couldn't even calm me, protection
Come from prayers, my question, why they try to play us? I'm guessing
It's cause I call fundamentals, they might offend you
And when I wore my fatigues, what I got into
On the corner, had power, was a trapping shorty
Making plays every hour, I did it for the glory

 

