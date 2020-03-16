Statik Selektah & Termanology Tease New Project WIth "Relatable"

Most recently, Statik Selektah and Termanology set themselves a new challenge as they reunite as 1982. This time around, the duo set to craft a new album, their first collaborative outing in two years. Self-isolating in the studio together, the dup crafted their newest The Quarantine body of work in about 11 hours and now they give us one of the effort's first signs of life via the "Relatable" single, featuring KOTA The Friend and CJ Fly.

The effort will officially arrive on March 20th and continues the duo's track record of classic cuts in the digital age.

Get into "Relatable" down below.

Quotable Lyrics

I heard spring showers bring new beginnings

Looser women, dollars with few conditions

That's two admissions

New religions, painting these pictures vivid

They true to vision