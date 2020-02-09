Starz is ordering three more new shows set within the Power universe.

Variety reports that Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence, and Power Book V: Force have all been ordered by the network, on top of the already announced Power Book II: Ghost.

Raising Kanan will follow Kanan Stark during the '90s as a prequel series, Influence will be set around the character of Rashad Tate, and Force will focus on Tommy Egan leaving New York for good. Ghost will continue where the original series leaves off and star Mary J. Blige, Method Man, and other select members of the original cast.

“In television history, only a select few shows have inspired four consecutive series extensions, launched into active production and development at the same time,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz. “These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of ‘Power’s’ most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set ‘Power’ in a class of its own.”

Starz announced last year that Power's sixth season would be its last. The final episode, "Exactly How We Planned," is set to air February 9th.