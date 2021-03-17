Starrah Releases Debut Album "The Longest Interlude"

Grammy-winning songwriter Starrah has made a serious mark on the music industry, writing some of the world's biggest hits of the last decade. She wrote Megan Thee Stallion's anthem "Savage", Maroon 5's biggest song to date "Girls Like You", Camila Cabello's "Havana", and much more. Starrah has lent her talent to a bunch of different platinum records, and it's her time to make an impact as an artist.

Releasing her debut album as an artist, Starrah has officially dropped The Longest Interlude. The thirteen-track opus includes one sole feature from Skrillex, as well as additional production from Nile Rodgers, James Blake, Boi-1da, Wondagurl, Vinylz, and more.

"I put everything into this album because it’s my diary, the raw soundtrack to my life," said Starrah about The Longest Interlude. "The Longest Interlude describes a love story from the highs in the beginning, to the lows and hardships that most can relate to so I am super excited to share this with you all. This is a moment in time and a period of transition and possibilities."

Listen to the new album below and let us know what you think of it.

Tracklist:

1. Miss This

2. Made For You

3. Make Time

4. Interlude

5. Home Alone

6. Forever

7. Love Mania

8. Who Decides War (More Than Words)

9. Thought Wrong

10. 8 Days A Week

11. Distance And Time

12. Twenty 4 (feat. Skrillex)

13. 56 Nights