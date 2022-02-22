Starrah Delivers Her First Single Of The Year, "222"

31-year-old Brittany Hazzard, also known as Starrah, has returned with her first single of year, "222." A press release reminds us that "[today's date] is symbolic as a palindrome and a spiritual date to those who study numerology," hence why the title lines up with the 2/22/22 drop so well.

"The track features a magnetic electric guitar and Starrah’s angelic echoed vocals about a relationship that seems to be out of her hands," and pairs perfectly with the New Specimen-designed artwork that's intended to aid in vibrational healing energy.

The new single follows a very successful 2021 for Starrah, who won a Grammy Award for her work on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage," and also played a part in the creation of Normani's "Wild Side," as well as the release of her own solo debut project, The Longest Interlude.

On top of the arrival of "222," Hazzard also has an Oscar Award nomination to celebrate, thanks to her contributions to "Automatic Woman," which appeared in Halle Berry's Bruised film on Netflix – check out the new track below, and leave a quick review in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bad lil’ thing caught on my brain

That’s my thang, tatted my name

I took time, grew the fuck up

You took time, blew the fuck up