Starrah Blends Pop Nostalgia With Dancehall Futurism On "Miss This"

If you haven't yet caught on to Starrah, you probably just don't know that you've been rocking with her work for years. The ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Award recipient and Grammy-nominated artist is one of the most prolific songwriters and hitmakers in the music industry, with a catalogue ranging from Rihanna's "Needed Me" in 2016 to Megan Thee Stallion's insanely successful "Savage (Remix)" last year. Whether you've known it or not, you've been listening to Starrah's incredible output for a while now.

Starrah also has an incredible catalogue as a solo artist, as seen in recent singles like "How It Goes" and the James Blake-produced "Keep Calm." Now the decorated artist is returning with "Miss This," her first single of the year. The song is a playful crossover love song that blends dancehall and R&B to create a sound that feels tailor-made for the summer.

Its retro, Stranger Things-esque production takes listeners back in time to another era while Starrah's autotuned delivery gives the new song a burst of futuristic vibes. That contrasting combination makes "Miss This" a stylistically refreshing single, but the vibe is unfortunately cut short due to the song's brief runtime of one minute and 42 seconds.

Quotable Lyrics

Come through when you hit me, I'ma

Spin the city

Roll 'round, get you dizzy

Pronto with the drippy

Come through when you hit me