Starlito & Troy Money Share Tales From The Trap On "Cheap Phones & Turkey Bags"

Aron A.
July 06, 2022 15:48
Starlito & Troy Money join forces for "Cheap Phones & Turkey Bags" ft. EST Gee, Babyface Ray, Paul Wall, and more.


There are a few song of the summer contenders so far but Starlito and Troy Money have cooked up a body of work for all of the hustlers to ride to in the coming months. The two rappers joined forces for their new project, Cheap Phones & Turkey Bags. The album consists of 16 songs in total with a few familiar faces scattered across the project. Newcomers like EST Gee and Babyface Ray come through on the project while Southern OGs like Don Trip, who worked closely with Starlito as Step Brothers, and Paul Wall grace the project with their talents. Additionally, West Hustleman and Red Dot also feature in the joint effort between Lito and Money.

Check out the new project from Starlito and Troy Money below. 

