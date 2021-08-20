StarBoi3 Teams Up With Southern Rapper Ludacris To Deliver Another Version Of His Viral hit "Dick"

Originally released on SoundCloud back in 2019 featuring rap's newest pop princess, Doja Cat, StarBoi3 has delivered a new version of his viral hit "Dick," this time around Southern lyrical beast, Ludacris blesses the track.

Since the songs official release in April, it has garnered over 60 million audio/video streams worldwide and continues to grow on TikTok with over 3.5 million creations. Earlier this summer, StarBoi3 released “Dick” (Remixes) feat. Doja Cat, which included 3 new remixes by L.Dre, DJ Jayhood, and Until Dawn.

StarBoi3 is an artist, songwriter, musician from New Jersey by way of Jamaica. His animated flow and drawn-out cadence are most similar to that of Soulja Boy's and Ludacris. The playful energy that StarBoi3 and Ludacris bring to the track makes this version stand out the most. With impressive

x-rated bars and his signature quick-paced flow, the "What's Your Fantasy Rapper" delivers top-notch wordplay.

Quotable Lyrics:

This Ludacris, I ain’t new to this

Bitch, you fuckin’ with Atlanta Southside, that mouth fire

She glider, ridin’ on the dick, vicÐµ grip, got a nigga in a leglock

She suck my skin off that dick, so good Luda’ had to put her in a hÐµadlock

And now the bed rock, but don’t be knockin’ at the door unless you and hoe wanna get closed line

‘Cause I’m a world wrestler, know I’m fresher

So special ’cause your girl chose my



Listen to "Dick" below