The New York Giants have reached a contract agreement with star free agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay. The former Lions wide-out will be paid $72 million over four years. $40 million of the deal is guaranteed.

"It was kind of like a no-brainer and I'm glad it worked out," Golladay told reporters Saturday.

As for what made the Giants stand out, he remarked: "Just the pieces on offense Those guys actually kind of reached out to me and I liked the vision that coach Joe Judge had and [offensive coordinator] Jason Garrett, as far as the offense, and I was all the way in."



Rey Del Rio / Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones praised the team's decision to sign Golladay and said that he was, "interested in the culture we have in the building and the mindset of the team."

He added: "I think he had heard it from coaches but wanted to hear how we saw it as players and how much we believed in it. I think finding the right fit in that sense was important to him. I can't wait to get out on the field and get to work with him."

Golladay was widely considered one of the best available players at his positions and makes for a great signing for a Giants team that released Golden Tate this off-season.

