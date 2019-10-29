Adidas has plans to release a wide-ranging Star Wars sneaker collection, consisting of three different packs, in celebration of the forthcoming film, "The Rise Of Skywalker."

One of the three sneaker packs is dedicated to classic Star Wars characters, such as R2-D2 and C-3PO, and it looks like the C-3PO sneaker will take shape in the form of an Adidas UltraBoost 2019.

As a nod to the golden droid, the kicks come equipped with an all-gold prime knit upper, accompanied by gold laces, gold branding and a gold Boost midsole. The C-3PO UltraBoosts will release alongside other sneakers in the Characters collection, such as the R2-D2 Nite Jogger, on November 29.

The Lightsaber-themed pack, consisting of multiple Adidas Basketball sneakers, will be available on November 1, and the Space Battle pack is slated to launch on November 21. Click here to check to out some of those other colorways.

Christopher Jue/Getty Images