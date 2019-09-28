Adidas and Star Wars will be releasing at least two special edition UltraBoosts later this year, including one that mimics the X-Wing Starfighter, and another that nods to the Millennium Falcon.

The latter comes to life in the form of an Adidas UltraBoost 19, featuring a gray-based upper equipped with blue detailing on the tongue and heel counter. The Rebel Alliance is represented on the aglets and lace dubrae while “jump to lightspeed" text appears near the heel.

As seen in the IG post embedded below, the Star Wars x Adidas UltraBoost 19 "Millennium Falcon" is also grounded by a dark gray Boost midsole with a sketch of the iconic starship.

Though a release date has not yet been announced, one would assume that both of the Star Wars UltraBoost collabs will be available right around December 20 when "The Rise Of Skywalker" hits theaters worldwide. Stay tuned for official details.