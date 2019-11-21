Adidas and Lucasfilm recently teamed up for a wide-ranging Star Wars sneaker collection which consists of three packs across Adidas Basketball, Running and Originals. The second installment, the Space Battle-themed pack, features three different styles inspired by the X-Wing Starfighter, Millennium Falcon and The Death Star.

The trio of kicks, priced between $160-$180, are available today, November 21 via adidas.com and other major retailers. Check out the purchase links below.

The X-Wing Starfighter takes shape in the form of an Ultraboost S&L. The collaborative kicks feature a color palette reminiscent of the ship’s grey and orange artillery and outer shell, equipped with glow-in-the-dark elements, semi-shiny engineered mesh and metalized stripes, making it a standout in low-light environments. A leather cage sits atop a Boost sole and the style is finished with iconic quotes like “STAY ON TARGET” and “THE FORCE WILL BE WITH YOU, ALWAYS” on each heel’s webbing.

Adidas UltraBoost S&L X-Wing Starfighter/Adidas

The Millennium Falcon inspired Ultraboost 19 arrives in a grey and blue finish, highlighted by a metallic yarn makeup, matte metalized cage, metalized heel counter, and illuminative elements. Just like the X-Wing Starfighter UltraBoost, this pair comes emblazoned with notable phrases like “JUMP TO LIGHTSPEED,” and “NEVER TELL ME THE ODDS.”

Adidas UltraBoost 19 Millennium Falcon/Adidas

Rounding out the pack is The Death Star focused Alphaedge 4D shoe, which pays homage to the film’s most notorious space station. Its glow-in-the-dark elements are fused with a knit, metallic-yarn upper that's fixed to the shoes 3D-printed 4D midsole. Collectively, the style dons an infamous laser green and space black colorway, finished with “THAT’S NO MOON” and “THE POWER OF THE DARK SIDE” slogans.

Adidas AlphaEdge 4D The Death Star/Adidas

Adidas