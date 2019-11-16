Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises in the world and over the past few weeks, they have been teasing a brand new collection with Adidas that will surely have all the diehard fans out there foaming at the mouth. One of the silhouettes that have been getting a ton of love in this collection is the Adidas NMD R1 and now, a "Princess Leia" colorway will be gracing the model.

As you can see from the official images below, the shoe is covered in an olive and green upper which also has some sports of brown spray-painted on. It's an interesting colorway that also features an olive brick at the back and a creamy beige one near the front. The midsole is predominantly white and the back heel is golden with the words "There is hope" written in black.

According to Sneaker News, there is no release date for these just yet so stay tuned for more information as we will be sure to bring it to you. Would you be willing to cop these or are they a skip for you?

