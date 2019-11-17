Adidas has been teasing a ton of new sneakers from their upcoming collaboration with one of the biggest franchises in the world, Star Wars. Considering just how popular Star Wars is, it shouldn't come as a surprise that they have some collabs with some of the world's biggest brands. There have been various silhouettes to be blessed with Star Wars-themed colorways and now it seems as though the Adidas NMD R1 is the next model to get the sci-fi treatment.

As you can see from the images below, the shoe pays homage to the character Rey as her face can be found on the tongue. From there, the upper is made of beige material while gum highlights appear on the back heel and plugs on the midsole. There is a blue line that goes up the middle of the shoe starting at the toe box and going all the way to the tongue. That same blue is placed on the back half of the Boost midsole. On the back of the shoe, the words “LIGHT. DARKNESS. A BALANCE” are written in white.

For now, there is no release date although according to Sneaker News, you can expect these to drop soon.

Image via Adidas

