Adidas has a plethora of Star Wars-themed sneakers in the works in honor of the upcoming film, "The Rise Of Skywalker." This includes an X-Wing Starfighter inspired UltraBoost and an UltraBoost 19 that nods to the Millennium Falcon, as well as an "R2-D2" Nite Jogger and a collection of "Lightsaber" basketball sneakers.

Adding to the ever-growing line of Star Wars x Adidas sneaker collabs is another Nite Jogger that nods to the Stormtroopers.

As you'd expect from any Stormtroopers-inspired memorabilia, the kicks are decked out in a white and black color scheme. Just like the R2-D2 Nite Jogger, the Stormtroopers edition features the character logo on the tongue, with “Open the blast doors” on the heel of the left shoe and “Set to stun” on the right.

Release details for the Star Wars x Adidas collection have not yet been announced, but one would assume that the kicks will be available right around December 20 when "The Rise Of Skywalker" hits theaters worldwide. Stay tuned for more information.