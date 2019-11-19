Adidas has a wide range of Star Wars-themed sneakers in the works in honor of the upcoming film, "The Rise Of Skywalker." This includes an X-Wing Starfighter inspired UltraBoost and an UltraBoost 19 that nods to the Millennium Falcon, as well as a couple of Adidas Nite Joggers. This includes the "Stormtrooper" Nite Jogger which is expected to arrive on December 2.

Adidas Nite Jogger "Stormtrooper"/Adidas

As you'd expect from any Stormtroopers-inspired memorabilia, the kicks are decked out in a white and black color scheme. Just like the R2-D2 Nite Jogger, the Stormtroopers edition features the character logo on the tongue, with “Open the blast doors” on the heel of the left shoe and “Set to stun” on the right.

Adidas will also be releasing an R2-D2 themed Nite Jogger, which you can check out here. Continue scrolling for more photos of the Stormtrooper joint and stay tuned for additional updates.

