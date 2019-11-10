Adidas is releasing an enormous Star Wars sneaker collection in honor of the upcoming Star Wars film, "The Rise Of Skywalker," which will include three different packs across Adidas Basketball, Running and Originals. Each of the packs celebrate an element of Star Wars such as lightsabers, starships and classic Star Wars characters. The latter will reportedly feature a couple of Nite Joggers, including a pair inspired by R2-D2.

The R2-D2 Nite Joggers come equipped with a white knit upper, accompanied by blue detailing, silver leather overlays and orange stitching. R2-D2 logos on the tongue, co-branded insoles and a white Boost cushioning completes the look.

The Adidas x Star Wars Characters collection is slated to launch on November 29, following the Space Battle pack releasing on November 21. Scroll through the IG post embedded below for some additional shots of the R2-D2 Nite Jogger, and click here to preview the "Stormtrooper" colorway.