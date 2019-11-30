Star Wars is one of the biggest film franchises of all-time and in December, they will be dropping the conclusion to their latest trilogy. To mark the occasion, they have linked up with Adidas for a huge sneaker collab that will surely have all you Star Wars fans fiending for some new kicks. There have been multiple teasers for the shoe over the past couple of weeks but now, we have an official look at the six-sneaker pack thanks to Adidas.

As you can see from the images below, there are six characters being represented over two silhouettes. The iconic Adidas NMD R1 has colorways for Rey, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and even Yoda. As for the Adidas Nite Jogger, R2-D2 and the Stormtroopers are getting their own models. Each color scheme is specific to the given character which makes this collab even more interesting. These are sure to be a huge hit amongst fans of the iconic series so if you're looking for a great collectible, these are the way to go.

According to Sole Collector, these will be dropping for $130 USD in both models on Monday, December 2nd. You will be able to cop them at Adidas.com/Star_Wars so don't sleep because these could go quickly.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas