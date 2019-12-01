The opening weekend predictions have come in for the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker film hitting theatres December 20. According to Variety, early tracking has projected that the end to the Skywalker saga will rake in an estimated $175 million to $200 million dollars. While the number would rank the movie's debut weekend among the best of all time, it would not be enough to take the number one spot which is held by Avengers: Endgame. Avengers made a whopping record-breaking $357 million during its first weekend in theatres.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will definitely be in good company, sitting among huge blockbuster hits that made hundreds of millions of dollars their first weekends as well. Avengers: Infinity War made $257 million, Star Wars: The Force Awakens made $247 million, Star Wars: The Last Jedi made $220 million and Jurassic World made $208 million. Only seven films in history have passed the $200 million debut weekend mark so this movie can still make history.

The new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker film is being directed by J.J. Abrams who also directed The Force Awakens, which, is "the highest-grossing movie ever in North America". The Force Awakens has made a grand total of $936 million. That's baller. Since Abrams made magic happen before there's a good shot he can make magic happen again.