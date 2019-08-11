Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker will put an end to the decades-long saga surrounding the most popular space family. The Skywalkers have been tormenting the galaxy ever since the 70s, but their reign will soon come to an end. JJ Abrams will direct the final installment before Disney decides to expand on the galaxy far far away. Rise Of Skywalker is set to debut around Christmas, but fans have little information on the film. The first trailer gave fans a glimpse at where the story may be heading, but the only thing we know for sure is the deceased emperor Palpatine will be making a comeback.

As reported by Comicbook.com, Academy of Scoring Arts hosted a “score study” of the original Jurassic Park, one of John Williams’ iconic film scores. During the event, Williams’ brother, Don Williams, who was a performer on the original Jurassic Park score, spoke about John's current project, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. During the discussion, Don revealed that his brother has "135 minutes worth of music to write, so that kind of tells how long the film is." If what Don is saying holds true, the final film in the Skywalker saga will play for just over 2 hours, although that can change at any moment during editing.