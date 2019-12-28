Earlier this week, we reported on the newest installment to the Star Wars franchise, The Rise of Skywalker, making big bucks on Christmas Day. This past weekend alone the new Star Wars movie generated $195M dollars in box office sales and was expected to make much more money. The numbers were yielded from the movie's opening across 4,406 different locations. Movie projections of $175M dollars still hold as the movie went beyond expectations. The Rise of Skywalker was anticipated to surpass it completely with projections landing between $175 to $200M dollars in domestic sales only. Well, new reports by Variety indicate that the newest movie was successful in its goal and was triumphant at the box office this week.

According to the aforementioned source, the novel film crossed the mark of $300M in box office sales, making it reign supreme at the holiday box office. The third and final instalment to the latest Star Wars trilogy is now looking at $316M in domestic sales which is a bit less than the previous installment's $321M mark but remains quite impressive. Interestingly enough, the movie is still expected to bring in another $76M in sales next week which will then make it even more successful than its predecessors. We will make sure to keep you posted on the numbers.

[Via]