Nothing sets a tone quite like decapitated Stormtrooper heads on spikes. If you weren't already anticipating Disney +'s exclusive Star Wars series The Mandalorian, perhaps this final trailer will serve its intended purpose. Boasting plenty of badassery and blaster fire, the Jon Favreau-helmed show looks to be exactly what Star Wars fans have been coveting. True, it's not quite a Boba Fett movie, but might this not be the next best thing?

Daniel Boczarski/WireImage/Getty Images

Nostalgic shots should tickle the fancy of anyone interested in the greater Star Wars universe. From a Bossk-esque Trandoshan to a poor unfortunate soul preserved in Carbonite, The Mandalorian appears rich in Bounty Hunter lore and imagery. Pedro Pascal's brooding protagonist remains a mysterious figure, cutting an imposing cloth as a formidable gunslinger. Within the final moments, we actually catch a brief line of dialogue, leaving us wondering how much of a character study The Mandalorian might be.

With the series launching on November 12th, we won't have to wait much longer to find out. Are you interested in catching this one?