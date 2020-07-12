Due to the ongoing pandemic, movie theaters have been shut down. In their wake, old school drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback. These theaters have been showing retro flicks, and amassing massive audiences. Just last month, Jurassic Park and Jaws were two of the top movies in the nation due to the drive-in theater trend. Now, Star Wars is getting some love too

According to ScreenRant, Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back is the number one movie at the domestic box office. The Empire Strikes Back is widely considered the best Star Wars film of all time, and was the second to be released. The film introduces Yoda and Lando Calrissian, features the famous "I am your father" line, shows Han Solo gets turned into a chunk of carbonite, and features the first appearance of Boba Fett. It's easy to see why so many fans love the film.

Earning $175,000 at 483 locations, The Empire Strikes Back is expected to bring in a total of $400,000 to $500,000 by the end of the weekend, says Deadline. Somehow, even in a year with no new Star Wars films, one was able to top the box office anyway. The force is strong with this one.