The feelings we have for this photo cannot be expressed with mere words, but it's worth a shot. Jon Favreau, executive producer of The Mandalorian series from the Star Wars franchise, shared a very important Instagram post on Thursday. In the photo, the famed creator of the entire Star Wars universe, George Lucas, can be seen cradling Baby Yoda, the Internet's favourite little gremlin and the standout star of the series, while filming season 2.

Baby Yoda, who was given his name since he resembles a baby version of the original Yoda character but has actually been revealed to be called The Child, has become somewhat of an Internet sensation. His adorable baby antics has turned him into a viral meme on more than one occasion, and his wide-eyed wonder has fans melting from cuteness on a regular basis. Instagram meme account, Tank Sinatra, commented on the photo, "Proud grandpa," and it's definitely a fair assessment. Considering George started Star Wars way back in the 70s with Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope, he could lowkey be considered Baby Yoda's grandfather. The photo is made even more comical by the fact that Baby Yoda is inexplicably wearing a winter coat, somewhat resembling the one worn by the infamous Ikea Monkey in 2012—remember that? Who would've thought that two cute viral legends would have such similar taste in outerwear.