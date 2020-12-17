Jeremy Bulloch, the English actor who starred in the iconic role of Boba Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died at the age of 75-years-old.

John Phillips / Getty Images

News of his death was announced by Daniel Logan, who played a younger version of Fett in the Star Wars prequel Attack of the Clones. “RIP legend I'll never forget all you’ve taught me.!! I’ll love you forever.!! Conventions won't be the same without you may the force be with you always," he wrote on Instagram.

A cause of death has not been announced and no further details were provided.

Bulloch spoke about portraying the fan-favorite character in an interview with Thrillist in 2016: "I didn't get too much [direction], just that he's a soldier or a bounty hunter. You see the different costumes, they're all standing there. You've got [director] Irvin Kershner who is a great director, just huge fun. He sort of made it bearable in the heat, and he said, 'We're finished with you shortly, so we'll get you out of that costume. Don't worry.' I said, 'No, I'm fine,' because I didn't want to be seen being a ninny going, 'Oh, it's awfully hot, can we have a break?' You don't do that. You just carry on filming until you're released."

Temuera Morrison most recently portrayed the character in the new Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

[Via]