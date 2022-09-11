The highly-anticipated D23 Expo showcased numerous upcoming projects from Marvel, LucasFilms, and more, including Secret Invasion, The Mandalorian season 3, Werewolf by Night, and Star Wars: Andor. Although much of the content is withheld for attendees of the event, trailers for several projects have been shared with the public.

For starters, a trailer has been released for the upcoming series, Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson as his Marvel character Nick Furry. The six-part limited series is expected to release on Disney+ next year.



Jesse Grant / Getty Images

As for Stars Wars, LucasFilms revealed several projects, but perhaps chief among them was Andor. The Disney+ series will star Diego Luna who reprises his Rogue One character, Cassian Andor.

“We’re going to go back five years before Rogue One, and you won’t believe where you find these characters,” Luna said during the panel. “You’ll see Cassian and not believe he was able to do what they did in Rogue One. It’s about a revolutionary and bringing change and hopefully a story you will love to watch.”

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi also received a trailer, while season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch was announced to be released on Jan. 4, 2023.

Other projects highlighted include Willow, Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four, Armor Wars, and more. As for the teaser for season 3 of The Mandalorian, you can find that here.

Check out some of the trailers from D23 below.

[Via]