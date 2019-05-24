CBS All-Access Has officially shared the first trailer to their upcoming Star Trek series Picard, which centers around, of all people, Jean-Luc Picard. Though the trailer itself is somewhat cryptic, in that it points to a cataclysmic and traumatic event suffered by the titular hero, it's unclear as to where the story may ultimately go. Picard will mark Sir Patrick Stewart's anticipated return to the beloved character, after playing the role across seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, as well as four Star Trek films.

Star Trek fans are well aware that Picard's family owns a vineyard, and it looks like the since-retired captain has returned home to continue the family business. As picturesque footage plays, depicting the blue-collar charms of vineyard life, a soothing voice-over reflects on Picard's past exploits. "You commanded the greatest rescue armada in history," says a woman. "Then, the unimaginable." As the dramatic teaser concludes, Picard is hit with the million dollar question: "Tell us, why did you leave Starfleet, Admiral?"

But first, a well-earned trip to "Chateau Picard." Look for the CBS All-Access series to launch in the near future, though for now we'll have to make do with "coming soon."