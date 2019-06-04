In celebration of the highly anticipated Toy Story 4 film, Stance has just launched a trio of new sock styles as well as a special box set that pays homage to an amazing “spaceport.”

The Stance x Toy Story styles and the box set will be available for purchase starting today, June 4 via Stance.com. Each pair of socks is priced at $18, while the box set is priced at $80.

The styles include a Woody design that features his signature handkerchief sown directly onto the sock, a Buzz Lightyear style that is adorned with puffy knitted buttons and shiny suit elements, and a third design that nods to the Pizza Planet employee uniform, featuring hidden glow in the dark aliens.

The limited edition Stance x Toy Story box set features all three styles packaged in a cardboard Pizza Planet box. In addition to the socks, the box set includes two glow-in-the-dark limited edition pins - The first is of the Pizza Planet logo and rocket, and the second is a group of aliens.

And if you need some matching sneakers to go with your Stance socks, Adidas has both Woody and Buzz-inspired UltraBoost 2019 colorways in the works.