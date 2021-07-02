Stan Van Gundy was fired by the New Orleans Pelicans after just one season with the team. His firing came amidst rumors that Zion Williamson's family wasn't happy with his coaching style. Of course, this insinuated quite a bit, and it had some people wondering whether or not Zion is a coach killer.

Well, recently, Van Gundy got to speak his peace on the matter as he was a guest on "STUpodity" hosted by Stugotz. During the interview, Van Gundy made it clear that his firing had nothing to do with Zion and that at the end of the day, Zion is a competitive player who just wanted to win.

“Front offices and owners make decisions and they’re the ones that decide to fire people, and that shouldn’t ever, ever, ever be placed on players. I know this, regardless of what happened in that regard, Zion’s no coach killer," Van Gundy said.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Pelicans have had problems with building their team over the last few years, and it's clear they will need to give Zion some talent, otherwise, he could be off of the team very soon. At the end of the day, Zion has superstar potential, and the Pelicans won't want to squander the opportunity that comes with having the number one overall pick.

As for their next head coach, they're going to have to make a careful decision, as firing coaches after just one season is simply unacceptable.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

