Big news broke out yesterday when it was announced that Sony's Spider-Man would be distancing themselves from Disney and Marvel Studios. This comes after a widely successful run between Disney and Marvel that produced the successful Avengers series and its sibling films. However, things between Sony and Disney haven't worked out which resulted in the split between the two. But according to Stan Lee's daughter, she's happy that Sony decided to move away from Disney and Marvel because they weren't doing justice to her father's legacy.



Stan Lee's daughter, JC Lee, believes that Sony's decision is one that's necessary to preserve what Stan Lee brought to the game. She said that by splitting from Disney and Marvel, Sony will be able to do good with the character of Spider-Man. However, it looked like it all boiled down to money and when a dollar sign is involved, everything else is disregarded.

"Marvel and Disney seeking total control of my father's creations must be checked and balanced by others who, while still seeking to profit, have genuine respect for Stan Lee and his legacy," she told TMZ. "Whether it's Sony or someone else's, the continued evolution of Stan's characters and his legacy deserves multiple points of view."

Ultimately, JC's stance stems from respect, something she claims Disney nor Marvel has given her or her family. “When my father died, no one from Marvel or Disney reached out to me. From day one, they have commoditized my father’s work and never shown him or his legacy any respect or decency," she said. "In the end, no one could have treated my father worse than Marvel and Disney's executives."