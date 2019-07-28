The passing of Stan Lee was a moment that the world was not prepared for. Although we slowly watched Lee get older before our eyes, the inevitable end to his human journey was still not an easy thing for comic fans around the world. Lee is responsible for the creation of Black Panther, Spider-Man, Iron-Man, Nick Fury, Ant-Man, the Fantastic Four, and many more. His legacy will continue to live on now via a street being renamed for the legendary creator.

According to New York Post, New York City Council on Tuesday approved a proposal to name a Bronx street after Stan Lee. University Avenue between Brandt Place and West 176th Street will be co-named “Stan Lee Way” under a bill passed by lawmakers. Lee had lived in the area and was an alum at DeWitt Clinton High School. The proposal just needs mayoral sign-off to become official.

Before he passed, Lee revealed how fans helped him find the meaning of life. "Sometimes at night, I am sitting here and I'm thinking 'What's it all about?'' Lee stated. "And then I get a letter from a fan or I read something or I see something or I remember something. And I realize, it's so lucky to have fans, fans who really care about you."