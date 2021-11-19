Have you ever wondered what the South Park boys would look like as adults? Well, it seems as though the pandemic has aged them, and Stan Marsh and Kyle Broflovski are all-grown-up in the brand new teaser video for the upcoming South Park: Post COVID special.

Paramount+ shared the new trailer less than one month after the exclusive special was announced. While it does not reveal much of the movie's plot, it does hint that we could be witnessing middle-aged versions of our beloved cartoon characters.

"You remember when we were little? As friends, we said we'd always be there for each other when things got bad," says a bearded Kyle in the trailer, calling Stan in the middle of the night.

"What do you mean? What's happened?" responds Stan, who now has salt-and-pepper hair and stubble.



Getty Images

The Hollywood Reporter notes that the film will be set forty years into the future, and the now middle-aged men will need to team up to defeat a problem, which is not detailed in the trailer.

"We’re trying to make what’s on Paramount+ different from anywhere else, so hourlong made-for-TV movies is where our head is at," said South Park co-creator Matt Stone. "We’ll do two made-for-TV movies every year. They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale."

South Park: Post COVID will launch on November 25 on Paramount+, and it follows the previous South Park: Pandemic Special from 2020. Are you excited to see Kyle, Stan, Eric, and Kenny as adults?

