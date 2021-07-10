mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stalley Shares New Project "Gone Baby, Gone"

July 10, 2021 15:06
Gone Baby, Gone
Stalley

Stalley shares his new project.


Former MMG signee Stalley has been releasing a steady stream of music ever since he left Rick Ross' powerhouse label. In the past three years, he's put out multiple projects every year. Even with the influx of releases, he's never been one to compromise his artistry in any way which is why he's so dope. His recent releases have been so compelling because they sound personally fulfilling, and his latest release, Gone Baby, Gone is no different. Laced with soulful production, Stalley flexes his lyrical muscle with personal tales of turmoil and triumph on his new project.

The latest from Stalley marks his first project of the year and follows 2020's Cake. Peep his new project below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section. 

