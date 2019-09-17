Stalley Returns With New Single "All So New"

Stalley has been relatively quiet since he dropped off his Human project back in February, but thankfully that looks to be changing here soon. With a new album & tour on the way, the Ohio native decides to come through today and kick off the campaign by sharing the new single “All So New.”

"It’s my story," Stalley said speaking on how his new music is more spiritual than his past work. “I’ve been getting closer to my fans lately, so I really wanted to let them in and have them be a part of my growth and transition into independence. By being independent and having total control of my career, I now have the freedom to create freely and bare my whole self to my true supporters.”

Take a listen to the Jansport J-produced record and let us know what you think. If interested, peep tour dates to see Stalley in a city near you right here.

Quotable Lyrics:

We talk money 'til the spirit come

And talk violence like we deaf and dumb

Death we overcome when you wake up in the morgue

Just a spiritual over the drum