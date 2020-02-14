Stalley Has A Message For Kanye West On "Met Gala"

Stalley might not be under the MMG wing anymore but it's hard to doubt that he didn't pick up on a few things in the presence of Rick Ross. He's putting the Blue Collar Gang on the forefront now and he's readying for the release of BCG Algorithm Vol. 1, the upcoming compilation project from the collective. Ahead of its release, Stalley kicks some fashion game on his new single, "Met Gala" ft. Life Dutchee and Gerald Walker. Stalley keeps it dark and gully on the record, flaunting the exotic strains of weed he has along with his fashion forward-thinking.

Keep your eyes peeled for more music from Stalley and the Blue Collar Gang. Stalley Presents BCG Algorithm Vol. 1 drops on February 21st, 2020. Sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Midwest in the Met Gala

I'm dead fresh in the Met Gala

Tell Kanye West I got the freshest styler

Anyone to ever walk this red carpet





