Stalley Drops Sweet New Track "Oranges In June"

Massillon native Stalley is coming off his Cake EP that hit streaming services at the dawn of 2021, and now has even more heat to drop.

“Oranges In June” (the song) sounds exactly what they (the fruit) would taste like. The rapper spits about local women around his town, his style, smoking top-shelf Runtz, all the while keeping a lazily listenable flow. Does it get any more fit for the hottest season of the year than that?

Subtle keys loop throughout this buttery-smooth track, and they go hand-in-hand with whatever you're doing this summer. Not to mention the fact that this guy can genuinely spit. Check out the latest track from Stalley below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Marathon, I be racing to this money in this Nike checks

The hustle, the payoff, I never cheat the grind

If you ain’t workin towards wealth, nigga, you wastin’ time

And I do it for family, never been the selfish kind.