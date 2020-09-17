mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stalley Drops Off New Single "Dinosaur"

Aron A.
September 16, 2020 20:46
89 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Dinosaur
Stalley

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Stalley slides through with his new single, "Dinosaur."


Ohio's own Stalley is a few years removed from his short stint with MMG but the independence seems to be working out for him better. He's continued his prolific run in the rap game, keeping his foot on the pedal with a steady stream of projects over the years. He dropped off his latest project, Pariah earlier this year, and now, he returns with his latest offering, "Dinosaur." The rapper tackles his relationship with his art and the obstacles of being in the rap game. Recognizing that he's stayed true to his vision, he gives his own outlook on the state of the culture and the trends that dominate hip-hop. 

It's a short offering but a recommended listen. Check out Stalley's latest joint, "Dinosaur" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Even if you leave forever, keep the wedding ring
I mean, everything I ever gave
Rather give you the world than bring you a grave
Pull you out of tough times, lead you out of that maze
A ship with the slaves, Nat Turner over the modern days
Revolutionary Blue Collar Gang

Stalley
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  89
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Stalley
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Stalley Drops Off New Single "Dinosaur"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject