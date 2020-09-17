Stalley Drops Off New Single "Dinosaur"

Ohio's own Stalley is a few years removed from his short stint with MMG but the independence seems to be working out for him better. He's continued his prolific run in the rap game, keeping his foot on the pedal with a steady stream of projects over the years. He dropped off his latest project, Pariah earlier this year, and now, he returns with his latest offering, "Dinosaur." The rapper tackles his relationship with his art and the obstacles of being in the rap game. Recognizing that he's stayed true to his vision, he gives his own outlook on the state of the culture and the trends that dominate hip-hop.

It's a short offering but a recommended listen. Check out Stalley's latest joint, "Dinosaur" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Even if you leave forever, keep the wedding ring

I mean, everything I ever gave

Rather give you the world than bring you a grave

Pull you out of tough times, lead you out of that maze

A ship with the slaves, Nat Turner over the modern days

Revolutionary Blue Collar Gang